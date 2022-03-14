Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 54,777 Shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating) by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $969,000.

Get KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF alerts:

KFVG opened at $20.53 on Monday. KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.