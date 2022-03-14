Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.42.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.