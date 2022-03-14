Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 5,268 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

