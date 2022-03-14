Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 1,993 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $367,541. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $944.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

