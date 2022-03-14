Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating) (TSE:PTM) by 25.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Platinum Group Metals were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,369,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 5,842.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 806,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 7,665.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 463,143 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 341,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Platinum Group Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PLG opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.74. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

