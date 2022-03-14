Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,649 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.12 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

