Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,910 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 85,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 77,005 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after buying an additional 2,448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

