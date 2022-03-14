Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.63

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 43422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBI. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $41,547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $44,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,972,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,251,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

