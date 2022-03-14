JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The company traded as low as $44.23 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 16346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,787,000 after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.