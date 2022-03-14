Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Tscan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tscan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tscan Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tscan Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

