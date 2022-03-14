Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 170 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $103.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

