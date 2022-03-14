Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $182.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.71. The company has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

