Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 38 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.47.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $311.58 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.13 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.