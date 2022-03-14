Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $340,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $415.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.43 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

