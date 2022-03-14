Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,114,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $324.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.