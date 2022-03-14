Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific stock opened at $261.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average is $235.67. The company has a market cap of $166.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

