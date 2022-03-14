Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $97.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

