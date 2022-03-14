Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $782.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $786.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $927.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.