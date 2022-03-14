Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,199 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $22,212,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 186,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

