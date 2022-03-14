Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $117.53 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.42 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

