John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDGJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

John Wood Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

