JOYY (YY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
YY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.
About JOYY (Get Rating)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOYY (YY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.