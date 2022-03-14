JOYY (YY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

YY stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. JOYY has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 384,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

