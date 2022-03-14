JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Target Price to €0.90

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.00 ($1.09) to €0.90 ($0.98) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNDSF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Sabadell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSF remained flat at $$0.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.