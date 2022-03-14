JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 879,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.