JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.70

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ING. UBS Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.
ING stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 879,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,989,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.