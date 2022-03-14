JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Target Price to €62.40

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.05 ($81.58) to €62.40 ($67.83) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($70.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($79.35) to €75.00 ($81.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €77.00 ($83.70) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.57.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.22. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

