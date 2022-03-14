JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

BOSS opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.42 and its 200-day moving average is €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

