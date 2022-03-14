JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 390.91.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

