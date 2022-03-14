JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Nuvei (TSE:NVEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nuvei to a buy rating and set a C$114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$105.40.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI opened at C$70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.64. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$54.47 and a 1 year high of C$180.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 69.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.