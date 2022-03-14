JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $57.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 8.04%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $156,135,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

