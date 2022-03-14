Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 46.7% in February

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:KAJMY remained flat at $$12.90 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Kajima has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Kajima from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Kajima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

