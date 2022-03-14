Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $153,125.64 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) Director Avi S. Katz sold 22,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $153,125.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLR shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 164,021 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $3,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaleyra by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 430,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 260,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

