Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.89. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 9,614.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846,918 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNDI. TheStreet lowered Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

