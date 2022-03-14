KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

KBR stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 488.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Barclays PLC raised its position in KBR by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.