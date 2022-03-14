KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of KE stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. KE has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in KE by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,569 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in KE by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $220,614,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

