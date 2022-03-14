Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Sells $26,520.00 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.24 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $963.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Kearny Financial (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services consist of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.