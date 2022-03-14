Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 78,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kenon by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kenon by 23.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kenon by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEN opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kenon has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

