Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.69.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,183 shares of company stock worth $5,774,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,811 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.24. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

