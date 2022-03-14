Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.71. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,822. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $27,556,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 343,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

