Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Up 41.3% in February

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 734,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 13th total of 520,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBAL. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kimball International by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kimball International by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimball International by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 232,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 119,413 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

