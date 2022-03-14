Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,304 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $21,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $12,940,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 696.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 701,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 612,979 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRG opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

