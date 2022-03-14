KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

KNOP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $521.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

