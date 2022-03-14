Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in February

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 1,357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,338.0 days.

Shares of Kobe Steel stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

