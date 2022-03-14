Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in February

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 933,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 1,357,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,338.0 days.
Shares of Kobe Steel stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04.
Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
