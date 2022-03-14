Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) PT Lowered to $1,040.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,290.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of KMERF stock remained flat at $$30.98 on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.
About Komercní banka, a.s. (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.