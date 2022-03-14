Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) PT Lowered to $1,040.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,290.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of KMERF stock remained flat at $$30.98 on Monday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

