Konomi Network (KONO) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last Week

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $461,053.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00034426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00105032 BTC.

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,646,192 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

