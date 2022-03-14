Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 184 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $128.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

