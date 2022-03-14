Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,473,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,316.12 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,217.29.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91 shares of company stock valued at $104,119. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.