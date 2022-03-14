Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 202,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $41.09 on Monday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $46.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85.

