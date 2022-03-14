Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FND opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.