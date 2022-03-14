Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,083 shares of company stock worth $981,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $127.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

