Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $48.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

